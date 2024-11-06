Latest 2024 Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Price Almost Halved

Amazon has an excellent deal going for the latest Fire HD 8 tablet. This applies to the 2024 model of the Fire HD 8 tablet, which makes it unique, especially given that the price is almost halved. The tablet can now be bought for just $54.99, 45 percent less than the usual price. This applies to the model with 32 GB of internal storage. The tablet will splash ads on the home screen, though you can always opt for the version without lock screen ads, which will cost you $69.99. That’s 39 percent or $45 less than the original price.

The device has 3 GB of memory and a powerful battery that can sustain operations for 13 hours. Its 8-inch display with HD resolution is perfect for content consumption, such as streaming movies, gaming, or reading e-books. You can also add another 1 TB of storage via microSD cards. Later, you will be able to customize your wallpaper. The device also has a 5 MP rear-facing camera, just in case you’d like to snap some photos.

Colour options the tablet comes in include Black, Emerald, and Hibiscus.

There is also the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet which has been provided a flat 50 percent discount so that it is now available to buy for $69.99. The tablet for kids aged 3-7 has an 8-inch HD display with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The deal will fetch you a 6-month Amazon Kids Plus subscription for free. The tablet has built-in parental controls, so you can watch what your kids are up to with the device.

The Amazon Kids Plus subscription gives you access to specially curated content, including books, videos, and games. The kids will also have access to STEM content like Math Claw and books in different languages, contributing to their overall development. Beyond the six months, a monthly $5.99 fee will be charged.

The tablet also has a sturdy, kid-proof case to protect against bumps and other impacts. The case includes a stand and a handle for enhanced convenience. The tablet is also covered under a 2-year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks during that time, Amazon will replace it for free.

Other features of the tablet include Wi-Fi and 13 hours of battery life. External cards can also be used to add another 1 TB of storage. The above price applies to the model in shades of Grape and Blue. Other colour options include Disney Pixar Cars and Disney Princess, which will set you back $79.99, 47 percent less than the original price.

Then there is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet meant for 6–12-year-old kids which is right now selling for $69.99. That’s a flat 50 percent discount against the stock price of $139.99. Here, you also have 3 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage, and you can add another 1 TB of storage via microSD cards. The battery is rated to last 13 hours on a single charge.

The tablet comes with a slim, kid-proof case for better protection in kids’ hands. It also has a built-in stand that allows it to be placed horizontally for viewing movies. The tablet comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks within that period, it will be replaced completely free of cost. Other features that make the tablet kid-friendly include a comprehensive parental control feature and free access to Amazon Kids Plus service for 6 months.

The tablet has exciting colour schemes, including Hello Teal, Discovery, Jungle Cat, and Marvel Avengers. All versions cost $69.99 except Marvel Avengers, which cost $79.99.