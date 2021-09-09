OverDrive now accessible via Yongin City Libraries in South Korea

OverDrive titles will become accessible to members of the Yongin City Libraries in South Korea starting September 13. This will let members have access to international eBook titles, which includes more than 600 eBooks from six countries that would be available right away. Members will have to click on the Overseas eBooks section to access the OverDrive titles. As of now, it is English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish, and Vietnamese language eBooks that are available.

The eBook collection offers a diverse range which includes titles dedicated to children and teenagers as well. There is the Read Along section too that will read aloud the eBooks with a native accent that should create an instant connect with the members. This section will also host popular series such as Peppa Pig and Fly Guy that are being developed at the moment.

Each member will be allowed to borrow two titles at a time but the loan period will be only for a week, which again can be extended for only a week at a time.

Apart from the Yongin City Libraries, OverDrive services are also available via the Seoul Metropolitan Library as well.