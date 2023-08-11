Pooks.ai Brings Personalized Books For Readers

Image credit: printersdigest

Pooks.ai is a new platform that ensures personalized reading and learning experiences for readers. With this, the platform wants to revolutionize the way readers indulge in the literature and absorb the overall information. Pooks.ai provides both e-books and audiobooks with a touch of personalization.

Dr. Bo Bennett, an author and well-known veteran in the publishing industry, introduced Pooks.ai to the literary world. Because it is integrated with Artificial Intelligence, readers can expect books catered to their own needs/preferences. Additionally, readers can expect a personalized reading experience at the same cost as any generic and impersonal books.

“Pooks.ai is a significant leap forward in the way we absorb literature,” said Dr. Bo Bennett to the PR Newswire. He also mentions how the use of AI can help readers to indulge in a book that’s custom-made for them. “I believe this marks the most groundbreaking development in publishing since books first made their digital debut in the late 90s.”, he further adds.

The platform offers personalization on both content and preference basis. While content-based personalization allows customization of the topics, preference-based personalization is related to any special requirements of the reader. The platform asks different things like the learning style, topics, and even the reader’s favorite decade to deliver the best book experience.

“Pooks.ai uses a harmonious combination of a myriad of APIs that interact with different types of AI to create text and audio.” Dr. Bennett says. He also talks about all this is done in a simple and intuitive interface that’s easy to navigate by the users.

Pooks.ai has launched several categories for personalized books, with many likely to be released daily. They are also coming up with the “white label” option for organizations to allow book personalization for their industry.

Pooks.ai offers e-books in PDF, EPUB, and .mobi formats. As for audiobooks, the files are in m4b audiobook files and zip for .mp3 files.