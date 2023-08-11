Lenovo Xiaoxin learnign tablet with 12.7-inch ‘paper-like’ display now on pre-order

Lenovo Xiaoxin 12.7-inch learning tablet is here. Unlike the scores of Android tablets dotting the marketplace, the new Lenovo Xiaoxin is special in that it features a 12.7-inch ‘paper-like’ LCD display that causes the least eye fatigue. Lenovo said this has been achieved thanks to the incorporation of the nano-etching AG process and diffuse reflection technology that has imparted a paper-like feel to the display while still being in color.

As GizmoChina reported, the hardware-level low blue light feature which can effectively reduce blue light emission to the minimum goes a long way in making it safe and easy for the eyes. Lenovo is claiming this has helped the tablet achieve the first RÜV LCD paper display certification. Apart from this, the tablet has also received the Rheinland global eye protection 3.0 certification, Rheinland flicker-free certification, Rheinland growth care certification, and National Eye Engineering Center eye protection certification five-stage authoritative eye protection certification.

Apart from this, the Lenovo Xiaoxin also lets parents exercise appropriate control over the tablet’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options. All of this makes the tablet ideal for use by the student community who can focus on consuming content pertaining to their education even for long hours without getting worried about the eyes getting fatigued in the process. With the right parental controls applied, the students will have the minimum distraction, letting them focus more on their studies instead.

Coming to the specs, the Lenovo Xiaoxin comes with a 2.6GHz octa-core processor that is coupled to 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. You can further add another 1 TB of storage via microSD cards as per your needs. A large 10200mAh promises ample run time, with Lenovo claiming around 8 hours of video playback time with a single full charge of the battery.

The 12.7-inch LCD display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution. It comes with a USB Type-C port that is also used for charging the device. There is an audio port available too. On-board sensors include GPS navigation along with a compass, gyroscope, and a light sensor.

The tablet is currently on pre-order in China where it is priced 2499 Yuan, which comes to around $346. Lenovo said early buyers will be provided with 50,000 Yuan worth of learning resources along with a protective case, a tablet stand, and AI learning tools.