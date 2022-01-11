Pottermore bookshelf is discontinued at the end of January

Pottermore launched in 2012 and was initially the only way you could buy and download the Harry Potter ebooks. Over the years, they launched a ton of mini-games and social elements, such as the Sorting Hat. This entire operation is being discontinued, they stopped selling digital content last year and will be shutting down the bookshelf at the end of January. This means, that all of your purchases will disappear, unless you download them first. All of the books are DRM-Free, which means you can download them to your computer and sideload them on your e-reader. You can also use a program such as Calibre to convert the EPUB books to a Kindle friendly format.

Pottermore started to become irrelevant in 2015, when all of the Harry Potter ebooks started to become available on other digital bookstores, such as Amazon, Apple, Kobo and Barnes and Noble. You can now download the entire series on your Kindle, if you subscribe to Kindle Unlimited. You can also download all of the old Pottermore exclusives, such as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them.

In 2019, Pottermore rebranded itself to Wizarding World. The change was made, because the Harry Potter universe has been expanded into other books, plays and movies. There are quizzes, puzzles, original content that J.K. Rowling wrote and various online shops, where you can buy masks, books, coffee mugs and everything else. Basically, Wizarding World took the best aspects of Pottermore and designed a new site.



