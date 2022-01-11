Harlequin Plus is a new ebook and print subscription service

Harlequin is a leading publisher of commercial fiction and narrative nonfiction. The company publishes more than 100 titles a month, in both print and digital formats, that are sold around the world. The publisher is home to many award-winning New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling author and tends to focus exclusively on the romance genre. Harlequin has just announced a new subscription service that gives users access to digital books and also print titles too. It is a totally unique service that is unlike anything on the market. The service is available now in the United States and costs $14.99 per month, content can be read on the website and apps for Android and iOS. There is a free 7 day trial, if you want to take it for a test drive.

A subscription to Harlequin Plus provides users with four entertainment options, including curated bundles of new book releases, an ebook library, romantic movies, and casual games. One of the most compelling are the Book bundles, each month, subscribers can select either an ebook bundle received instantly or physical copies delivered to their homes. Book bundle themes are curated monthly and they offer titles from bestselling authors, seasonal collections, and TV/movie tie-ins. Book bundles will also include titles from across Harlequin’s nine imprints and eleven category romance lines. Users also get full access to the ebook library, which provides free access to to a revolving pool of 10-15 new books that are refreshed every month. Sometimes people won’t want to read and want to be entertained. Harlequin Plus has moves too! It is launching with a solid selection of romantic movies, updated monthly.

We’re excited to offer a variety of Harlequin content and complementary entertainment all in one place,” said Brent Lewis, Executive Vice President and Publisher, Harlequin Brand Group. “Fans of romance looking for an uplifting experience are sure to find it within this relaxing and beautifully designed digital platform.”

“Harlequin is proud to continue our reputation as a digital innovator in publishing,” said Eleanor Elliott, Senior Director of Digital Capabilities. “The release of Harlequin Plus is a major milestone for us, our authors and our entertainment partners, and I’m proud to work with the team to bring joyful entertainment to romance fans.”

