Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet prices leaked ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is clearly among the more anticipated tablet devices at the moment. We have also had several leaks of the tablet trio in the recent past, including one that was claimed to be the first official renders of the Samsung flagship tablets. Now, the latest leak courtesy of Sudhanshu Ambhore claims to reveal what the tablets might cost in Europe.

According to what the leak reveals, the entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 in its Wi-Fi-only avatar will cost around €680 to €700 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model while the 8 GB + 256 GB model will be priced around €730 to €750. The 5G versions of the above models will likely be priced around €830 to €850, and €880 to €900 respectively.

For the Galaxy Tab S8+, the Wi-Fi only version will start at €880 and €900 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model and €930 to €950 for the 8 GB + 256 GB model. The 5G versions of the above two models will cost around €1040 to €1060, and €1090 and €1100 respectively.

Next, it is the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra which will start at around €1040 and €1060 for the Wi-Fi only 8 GB + 128 GB model while the 5G version of the same will cost around €1200 and €1220. The tablet will also be available in memory configuration of 12 GB RAM and 512 GB though the prices for the same is not known at the moment.