Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 trio official renders leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 trio has been among the more anticipated tablets in recent times. Fortunately, we have had a fair sprinkling of leaks of the said tablets, with the latest one here revealed by none other than the serial leakster and often quite reliable, Evan Blass who is also claiming it to be official renders of the tablet.

The leaks provide us with a good look at the front of the three tablets, the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8, 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+, and the up-market 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. That said, the latest leaks do not reveal anything that we didn’t already know of the tablets. For instance, the base two tablets, the Tab S8, and the Tab S8+ sport conventional design with slim bezels, something that makes quite similar looking to the Tab S7 range that it intends to replace.

However, the Tab S8 Ultra is going to be special given its notched display. That also makes it the first mainstream tablet to have a notch for accommodating the front cams, of which there are going to be two. While dual front shooters may be great for selfies, that may not be the case in a tablet, more so when it’s something this big.

That said, dual front cams can still be great for video conferencing even though it’s no less convenient with tablets having single front cams. In any case, Samsung will be keen to position the Tab S8 Ultra as a laptop alternative that is well-suited for productivity-oriented tasks.

Coming back to the leaks, it is just the frontal looks that have been revealed, and as already stated, all of it was familiar too thanks to previous leaks on the same. For its specs, expect high-end stuff considering the flagship positioning of the tablet. That includes Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with AMOLED panels for all three tablets.

As for the intended launch date, Samsung is already tipped to launch the Galaxy S22 on February 8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 trio could also be part of all the fun.