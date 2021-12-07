New E Ink R&D and production facility going online in Taiwan

Some respite might finally be in sight to the acute shortage of E Paper displays currently being faced though that is not expected to materialize before 2023. For E Ink Yuantai is in the process of setting up a new green-field production facility in Hsinchu Park in Taiwan where the EPDs would be produced. The company though didn’t reveal how much capacity they are looking at.

Also, as CTimes reported, it’s just the ground-breaking ceremony that has taken place at the Hsinchu Park where there are plans to set up a research and development center focusing on e-paper films as well as color e-paper. Then there is going to be a separate production facility where the EPDs will be produced. There will be a factory that would come up at the location as well as a parking facility. All of it will likely be ready by 2023.

In all, there are two multi-storey buildings planned. While the main R&D and production unit will be accommodated within a 10-storey building, a separate 8-storey parking lot will also come up, one of whose floors will be lying underground. The R&D center and production unit will have a total of 16,000 square meters while the parking lot will be able to host 800 cars and locomotives.

The company also said they would be complying with all environmental protection and ecological sustaining technologies to ensure their activity has the least impact on the environment. This should be befitting of what they plan to do at the facility considering how environmentally friendly e-paper is. Not only do they require the least of power for their operation, but they also cause almost zero strain on the eyes.

Meanwhile, the capacity expansion will come as a huge relief to manufacturers of devices such as e-readers, e-notes, or almost anything that uses E Ink panels as their primary displays. While there has been a spurt in the launch of new E Ink based products from companies like Fujitsu, Onyx Boox, Boyue et all on top of the usual players such as Amazon, Kobo, B&N, the pandemic has led to curbs in production facilities. The rise in demand together with a production crunch has only made matters worse though the silver lining here is that steps are being taken to address the issue.