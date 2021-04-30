Print books sold twice as many units in 2020 compared to eBooks

Smartphones, tablets, or e-readers might be making all the noise these days though it is the legacy print-on-paper stuff that is still calling the shots and not eBooks. According to research by Statista’s Advertising & Media Outlook, there have been almost twice as many printed books sold in 2020 compared to eBooks. This, in spite of the fact that we spent most of last year leading a very restricted life given the Covid-19 induced pandemic.

To put the above fact in figures, there have been 45 percent people buying a printed book last year while those who bought an eBook represent 23 percent. This has led experts to opine that eBooks may have a steady market but that can only complement the publishing sector and not replace the traditional book market entirely. At least, not yet.

The research also revealed China to be the largest consumer of eBooks, with 24.4 percent of the population there buying one last year compared to 32 percent who bought a book. In the United States which happens to be the second-largest eBook market, it’s 22.7 percent who bought an eBook last year compared to 44.5 percent who bought a printed book.

The gap is even wider in the United Kingdom where the figures stand at 20 percent and 48.7 percent for those who bought an eBook and a book respectively. The gap is the widest in Germany with 10.4 percent of the population having procured an eBook in 2020 while more than half of the population, or 58 percent to be precise, opting instead for the printed book.

The above finding comes on the back of earlier reports that claimed the growing popularity of eBooks, particularly during the time of the pandemic. While that is a fact, what is also undeniable is that the printed book still rules the roost. In any case, all of this should point to happy days ahead for the publishing industry.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.