Kobo e-readers are on sale in Canada and the US

Kobo is running an e-reader sale for Mother Day and now is a great time time to pick up a new device. In Canada, the entry level Nia has received a $20 discount and available for $109.99, Chapters Indigo is also matching the discount. The flagship Kobo Forma has received a $30 savings and is available for $269.99.  Meanwhile, in the United States, the Nia is also on sale for $99 and the Forma can be yours for $219, the regular price is $249. If you want a refurbished Kobo, the Clara HD is on sale for $89, which is a good deal, because it has a 300 PPI display, whereas the Nia has 212.

