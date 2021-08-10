Reading Online; Are E-books Replacing Printed Books?

Readers passionate about reading are always looking for a greater variety of books to read within their prescribed resources. The question arises if readers are open to changes in technology and transformation of printed books to e-books or not? There are two sides of the story to both of these means of reading.

No doubt, the mesmerizing scent and gentle touch of the paper on the fingertips from a new book has always been an obsession for readers, which always makes new printed books find their way to their book shelves. Even with the drastic changes in technology they prefer ordering printed books online rather than buying e-books. Ordering and waiting for the parcel might leave readers impatient but tracking services like china post tracking makes things way easier.

3 Ways E-Books Make A Better Fit For Readers:

Although some readers find a sentimental connection with printed books, that doesn’t change dozens of facts that make e-books whole a lot better than the printed ones.

GoodReader is one of the E-book apps, a whole robust world of hundreds of thousands of E-books that are way cheaper than the printed versions. GoodReader is a pdf managing, downloading and editing app that lets the readers to a the largest collection of e-books since 2010, being number 1 seller app in the U.S.A.

Smarter Reading

Reading with e-books is smarter, the device comes in handy with various splendid features that can help reader customize the reading experience according to their needs. Readers can find any quiet corner to read no matter how dark, as there’s no need of any external sources of light.

Forgot to bring your specs before reading? E-books have got you all covered up, set your font size and style accordingly. Moreover you can zoom in and zoom out anytime. There’s no zoning out just because you found out a difficult word and have to search for its meaning. These E-book apps have built-in dictionaries.

We know how much the readers Love their old books and how heart-breaking it is to have to get rid of old books to make room for the new ones. If you’re an E-book reader, you do not have to go through all that. As your books do not need large shelves to make their space, they can all adjust in your slim devices for as long you want.

Cheaper

When you’re a passionate reader who is always longing for the latest books and new editions, it’s sometimes hard to afford all of them right when you want. And then waiting impatiently to buy them is somewhat frustrating.

But that is not the case with e-books that are many times cheaper than printed ones and you can get 5 e-books for the price of 1 printed book. You can keep your whole library of thousands of books in one sleek device. And open any one of them anytime you want.

Some books are useless after reading them once, we never touch them again! So spending that much for one read shouldn’t be worth it for many of the books.

Eco-friendly

Last, but not the least, the “green movements” across the globe struggling to save forests on the Earth, require reducing the use of paper to maximum possible level. E-books resolve this concern to quite a great extent. Every year tons of wood are utilized to manufacture paper for books which can be cut down by replacing printed books by E-books. This very fact makes E-Books eco-friendly as well.

All the above quoted facts support the practicality of e-books for the readers and manufactures, ultimately for the ecosystem in terms of benefits.