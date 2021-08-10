E Ink & Avalue introduce new smart hospital display solution

E Ink, a household name when it comes to digital paper technology has joined hands with Avalue to come up with new and innovative smart hospital display technology. Both the companies claimed their new technology which is set to be showcased at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2021 will bring about a sea-change in the way health care providers communicate with the patients.

At the core of the proposed new system will include a Patient Communication Board which essentially is a 42-inch E Ink display. As revealed in the press release, The display can be connected to the hospital’s EHR/EMR system that will transform it into a platform for transferring patient-related information in real-time and in a consistent manner.

The biggest advantage of the E Ink digital display solution is the unobtrusive manner in which it operates. Since the display does not emit light, patients are least likely to be affected by its functioning while still delivering all relevant information at all times. Plus, these are lightweight and easy to install too. What’s more, they can be easily put up at another location or put to a different use altogether, such as way-finding. No to mention, such displays are way more power-efficient compared to their LCD or LED counterparts.

Other areas where the E Ink and Avalue display solutions can be out to use include Smart Hospital Bulletin Board, Patient Communication Board, Nursing Dashboard, Patient Information Display, Patient Room Door Sign, or eNote / Smart Document Pad.

Meanwhile, for those who might need an introduction to Avalue, it is a Taiwan-based industrial PC solution provider with operations spread around the world in the fields of healthcare, embedded industrial automation, IoT, and so on.