Eve Room indoor air quality monitor offers HomeKit integration

Here is something that should appeal to the health-conscious types, who take the food they eat or the air they breathe rather seriously. For the latter group, there is the Eve Room indoor air quality monitor that will let users keep a tab on the surrounding air.

The device itself is just the bare basics and is diminutive enough to be fitted into the pocket easily. The display comprises of a 200 x 200 E Ink panel that shows the various parameters. The device also comes with a mini-USB port that can be used to recharge the built-in battery. This can be advantageous to those who prefer to recharge their device rather than replace the batteries at periodic intervals. The Eve Room, meanwhile, can last about six weeks on a single charge.

Coming to its primary functionality, the Eve Room is capable of detecting volatile organic compounds (VOC), the humidity present in the air as well as the temperature. All of the information gets reflected on the E Ink display, which makes it easy to read, even from extreme angles or in varying lighting conditions.

All of the information thus collected can be read via iPhone given that the device is closely integrated with the Apple HomeKit framework. It can send out alerts as well, such as when the indoor air quality crosses a particular threshold or if it is unsafe for breathing. The temperature sensor is capable of tracking variations between 32 degrees and 122 degrees.

Setting up the Eve Room is a breeze as all that you need to do is scan the code included in the box via the Home app new device wizard. The Eves Room connects to the host device via Bluetooth Low Energy. The app, meanwhile, is intelligent enough to detect which room the device is in.

Coming to the price, the Eve Room is currently retailing for around $107 via Amazon, which makes it among the more pricey options for monitoring indoor air quality.