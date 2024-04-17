Reading print books is better for children’s mental health than Kindle

A new study conducted by researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology has revealed compelling neuroscience evidence that affirms the superiority of paper reading over its digital counterparts, particularly for children. Published in the esteemed journal PLOS One, the study sheds light on the profound impact of reading medium on cognitive engagement, attention, and comprehension among young readers, the website PSYPost.org revealed.

Traditionally, the transition from textbooks to digital devices such as e-readers, smartphones, tablets, and such are often seen as a sign of progress. However, the latest Israeli study challenges this narrative, reinforcing the enduring benefits of paper reading. Researchers said they used electroencephalography (EEG) tests to study brain activity which revealed distinct patterns indicating heightened cognitive engagement and attention when children were made to read from paper compared to screens.

Researchers emphasize that reading is not merely a passive activity but a dynamic process that activates multiple regions of the brain. Paper reading, it appears, stimulates these regions more effectively than screen reading, fostering greater focus and mental alertness in young readers.

The study involved 15 children aged 6 to 8 years old which is considered a crucial stage for the development of cognitive and reading skills among the kids. The research has revealed significant differences in brain activity between paper and screen reading. For instance, when reading from paper, children exhibited higher spectral power in the beta and gamma bands which is associated with increased cognitive engagement. Conversely, screen reading was linked to lower frequency bands and states of inattention, indicative of greater cognitive load and difficulty maintaining focus.

Furthermore, standardized attention tests administered after reading sessions confirmed the detrimental effects of screen reading on visual attention and task focus. Children exhibited lower scores during screen reading sessions, highlighting the challenges posed by digital mediums in sustaining concentration and completing tasks effectively.

Moreover, a separate study comparing e-book reading on Kindle versus paper further underscored the cognitive disparities between mediums. While performance remained consistent across most measures, participants showed superior comprehension in aspects related to chronological order and temporality when reading from paper. This suggests that screen reading imposes additional cognitive effort, hindering the efficiency of processing and responding to information.

The implications of these findings are profound, especially in an era dominated by digital media consumption. As the researchers aptly note, the neurobiological evidence presented in the study underscores the importance of reconsidering reading mediums, particularly for children. By prioritizing paper reading, educators and parents can potentially enhance cognitive development and learning outcomes in young readers.

In light of these revelations, the debate between paper and digital reading is likely to intensify, prompting further exploration into the neurobiological underpinnings of reading mediums. As technology continues to evolve, understanding how it shapes cognitive processes is paramount, especially in nurturing the intellectual growth of future generations.