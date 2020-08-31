Readmoo suspends relationship with Alipay

Readmoo is the largest digital bookstore in Taiwan and they have just ended their relationship with Alipay, which is located in China. Alipay demanded the removal of politically sensitive books from the platform. Rather than capitulate, Readmoo decided to simply terminate the agreement.

“Alipay has requested the platform to carry out self-censorship and remove politically sensitive books,” said Readmoo via a statement on August 21. “We will terminate the online payment services provided by Alipay to protect readers’ rights to knowledge and free choice,” per CNA.

The platform did not provide any details as to which books are deemed politically sensitive by the Chinese side. Alipay, which is part of the Alibaba-backed Ant Group, has not replied to requests for comments.

Since Alipay is no longer an option, Readmoo has added some new payment processors.In addition to credit cards, LINE Pay and Pi wallet subscriptions are now available.

