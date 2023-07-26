Rise of E-books Has Encouraged Widespread Consumption of Arab Literature

E-books have been dominating several countries, and it seems like the demands in Arab regions are just as strong. The extensive preference for e-books in the Middle East has encouraged readers to consume more Arabic literature. Even though e-books in Arabic are limited, their popularity has certainly evoked interest in bridging the gap. With such factors, there are likely to be more e-book readers of Arabic literature in the coming time.

Readers are Fond of the E-books Benefits

The reason behind such widespread adaptability of e-books in the Arab regions is that there are no shipping costs associated with it. Additionally, e-books ensure a quick and seamless purchase while saving up the space that’s usually occupied by print books in libraries.

Although conventional books still have the edge, people understand the feasibility of e-books and audiobooks now. A Yemeni-British creativity facilitator, Dhuha Awad, who’s based in Dubai, told the Arab News how she likes the search feature of the e-books. She emphasized the fact that she can type whatever word she’s looking for, and “the gadget will display all the lines that have that word (in the digital book).” She also mentioned how with e-books, she doesn’t have to carry the book with her all the time.

Awad told Arab News that she has nearly equal numbers of digital and traditional books in her library. If she likes a book and wants to recommend it to friends, she buys it in a conventional format. “But if I am not sure, I will buy the digital format first, ” she added.

Readers From Different Arab Regions

To mention the Arab regions that have the edge in the e-book market, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt are leading the charts, according to Ali Abdel Moneim Ahmed, CEO & Co-Founder of Arabookverse UK. During a panel discussion at the Sharjah Publishers Conference 2022, Ahmed also mentioned that these countries witnessed a 14% increase in e-book sales in 2021.

He further said how publishers are drawn towards creating online platforms with digital books for the readers and how they have been partnering with industry leaders like Audible and Storytel too.

Self-Esteem, Biographies, and Fiction Books on the Rise

According to Doha Al-Refai, publishing manager of the Rufoof digital bookstore (a popular Arabic eBookstore with thousands of free Arabic eBooks), genres/categories like self-esteem, fiction, mental health, and biographies are most read by Arab readers. As for the subscriber base of Rufoof, he told Arab News that Saudis, Emiratis, and Egyptians are among his top clients. Al-Refai also talked about his plan to include audiobooks on the website.

More Accessibility

The accessibility of Arabic e-books has also resolved the issue for Arab readers living in other countries. This was emphasized by the Dubai-based Egyptian author Amr Hussein, who said, “Distributing books through digital formats provides people anywhere in the world the chance to read books as they are published in the Arab region.” He also told Arab News how the e-books accessibility has ensured widespread access to literature, even for those who struggle with the increasing price of books.