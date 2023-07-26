Webtoon Collaborates With Wizards of the Coast For a New Series

Image credit: autospyders

Good news! Webtoon has recently announced its partnership with award-winning games developer/publisher Wizards of the Coast for a new upcoming series. The series is titled Brie and the Borrowed Blade, and it’s likely to launch in 2024.

The very first look of this collaboration was disclosed on July 23 during the San Diego Comic-Con, as the “D&D Enters the World of WEBTOON – An Exclusive First Look!”. The audience was able to witness the early series art and the development process of the main character, Brie or Briennelle Zaharina. The first look of other characters was also disclosed, like Drizzt, Cattie-brie, Quillian Harpell, Merith Wickwyre, and Gavric Belbarum.

Brie and the Borrowed Blade will be based on Brie, the daughter of Drizzt and Cattie-brie (American writer R.A. Salvatore’s favorite Dungeons & Dragons characters). The plot of the story focuses on Brie or Breezy, who borrows a sword called Twinkle from her father and dives into a journey to discover what it takes to be a hero. As adventurous as it sounds, the collaboration of Webtoon with the game will be absolutely a treat to watch.

The series Brie and the Borrowed Blade is written by Purpah, who’s also the creator of the well-known Webtoon Suitor Armor. The art of the series is done by Ryan Maniulit. Once it’s released, Brie and the Borrowed Blade will be exclusively available on Webtoon. As of now, these are some of the initial details about the series, however, more details are likely to be released in the coming time.

With new manga and Webtoon imprints thriving in the comic world, there are more such interesting and much-awaited collaborations expected in the future. If you had to think of one of your favorite games (or characters) turned into a Webtoon series, which one would it be?