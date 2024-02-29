Scammers target Savannah Guthrie’s new book, Mostly What God Does

The release of Savannah Guthrie’s latest book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere, has garnered widespread attention. Unfortunately, as the website People reported, it has also attracted the attention of scammers seeking to exploit its popularity. The TODAY Show co-anchor’s book, which hit the shelves on Feb. 20, sold out rapidly, only to be followed by the appearance of fake workbooks related to the title on Amazon.

Guthrie, 52, was alerted to the fraudulent activity by her mother, who discovered the fake companion books. Taking to Instagram, Guthrie shared screenshots of the counterfeit handbooks and highlighted the misspelling of her name on one of them.

Damon Reiss, VP and Publisher of the W Publishing Group, a Thomas Nelson imprint, commented on the situation, stating, “When a book hits No. 1 as fast as Savannah’s did, third-party sellers will often create fake books.” He expressed delight that Guthrie’s book continues to fly off the shelves within hours and days of restocking.

Mostly What God Does comprises essays reflecting Guthrie’s experiences as a mother, wife, and journalist, exploring how her faith has guided her through life’s challenges. In an interview with PEOPLE, Guthrie discussed her writing process, delving into the grief she experienced following her father’s death when she was 16.

Describing the complex emotions, Guthrie shared, “It’s not about a sense of peace, it’s just a sense of acceptance and trust that God knows what he’s doing.” She emphasized the role of faith in finding hope and understanding in difficult moments.

Despite her successful track record as an author, including bestselling picture books like Princesses Save the World and Princesses Wear Pants, Guthrie admitted to some apprehension about the reception of her latest release.

Allison Carter, Senior Publicity Director of W Publishing Group, advised fans eager to obtain copies of Mostly What God Does to consider purchasing the e-book or audiobook versions, narrated by Guthrie herself. Carter also encouraged readers to verify the legitimacy of their purchases through authorized retailers to avoid falling victim to scams.