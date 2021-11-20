Scribd injects fresh talent to achieve higher growth

Scribd announced they are making some changes at the top level that is aimed at placing the company on a higher growth trajectory. Four new members have been appointed to the Executive Leadership team who will be responsible for improving product and technology, providing strategic direction to the company’s growth as well as securing and retaining the best talents at all levels within the company. Scribd is counted among the largest subscription service providers and has millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts, and more to offer its members.

Beck Kloss is the new Chief Product Officer at Scribd, which also happens to be a new position within the company. Kloss will be bringing a lot of experience to Scribd, having worked previously at SVP of Product for Endeavor. There, Kloss is credited to have set up Endeavor’s digital business. Before that, Kloss was in charge of the Creator Product team at Spotify where he helped artists become more successful using technology. At Scribd, Kloss is tasked with creating suitable products that will provide a better experience to all of Scribd’s readers and authors.

“I believe in the power of the written word to enhance people’s lives and educate them, and Scribd is well-positioned to help others with this journey,” said Kloss. “My past experience at Spotify provided a front-row seat into one of the world’s most successful media streaming services, which will serve me well at Scribd”

Similarly, Suresh “DP” Duddi has joined Scribd as the Chief Technology Officer. He hails from Yahoo! where he was responsible for creating the analytics platform for the company’s Consumer Division. His other major contributions at Yahoo! include creating a mobile app as well as a publishing platform for the company. Duddi has also served at Microsoft and Netscape before. At Scribd, Duddi will be overseeing the technology aspect and will also be working to enhance the company’s cloud document platform using machine learning technology.

“I fell in love with Scribd’s people-first culture, which shone through every person I met,” said Duddi. “My experiences building Yahoo!’s publishing and personalized recommendations systems have true synergy with Scribd’s mission.”

Thereafter, there is Greg Hintz who has been appointed as Scribd’s new Chief Operating Officer where he will be responsible for strategic alignment and accountability within the company. He has previously worked at Shutterfly, where her served as President of Lifetouch, the global leader in professional photography. It is Hintz who led the acquisition of Lifetouch as well as its integration with Shutterfly. Before, he has worked at Tiny Prints, Yahoo!, and Goldman Sachs.

“I am excited about Scribd’s opportunity to make a positive impact on the world,” said Hintz. “I look forward to using my experience to ensure that cross-functional teams remain focused on helping Scribd achieve its mission and strategic objectives.”

Lastly, there is Patsy Mangan who has been appointed as Scribd’s Chief People Officer. This also happens to be a new position within the company and will be in charge of all things related to people. That includes human resource management, talent acquisition and retention, employee experience, and so on. Prior to this, Mangan served at Scribd as the VP of People.

“I believe that progressive employee initiatives are the secret to any company’s success. I’m focused on building programs that are best suited for Scribd and its employees, not just following the pack or traditional industry trends,” said Mangan. “As a result, Scribd has an innovative, diverse, and fulfilled workforce, and we’re just getting started.”

Scribd has a diverse range of content that subscribers can have access to paying $9.99 a month.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.