Slim Volume Books are Finally on the Rise

Image credit: barnesandnoble

Slim volume books are finally receiving the recognition that they deserve. The bunch of short books that feature short stories, novellas, and poetry collections is now gaining attention for their concise and intense characteristics. Their rise has also been possible due to limited free time for readers (to indulge in full-fledged novels) and the high costs of novels.

The Popularity of “This Is How You Lose the Time War”

Two months back in May, a Twitter user named Bigolas Dickolas Wolfwood tweeted a post asking people to read a science fiction book called “This Is How You Lose the Time War,” written by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone. Although the tweet is currently unavailable, as per Esquire, it read as –

“read this. DO NOT look up anything about it. just read it. it’s only like 200 pages u can download it on audible it’s only like four hours. do it right now i’m very extremely serious.”

Things took a surprising turn when the tweet got viral, and the book started leading many charts. Eventually, it ranked as #3 on Amazon sales and #9 on NY Times best sellers list. The sudden spark also came as a shocker for the author herself. When the book started selling considerably among readers, she wrote a tweet manifesting her gratitude towards Bigolas Dickolas Wolfwood. It read –

“I do not understand what is happening but I am incomprehensibly grateful to bigolas dickolas,”

Although the incident was surprising for many people, the book’s popularity gave a clear idea of what readers want nowadays. The popularity of slim volumes like novellas can be justified by the edge it gives to the readers for their choice of books and authors. People can buy short novels (or novellas) to give them a quick read and check whether it matches their style or not. They can do so by investing much less time and money than lengthy hardcovers.

Could 2023 Be the Year of Slim Volume?

It seems like publishers, authors, and bookstores understand the rising trend of slim volumes. That’s why many have been launching their short imprints for the readers. Jack Kyono (Assistant Manager of McNally Jackson) saw a rising trend of imprints featuring standalone and novellas after one of his colleagues said that “2023 could be the year of slim volume.”, as per the Esquire article.

Two years back, the well-known global gallery Gagosian launched Picture Books, which their official website describes as “an imprint dedicated to publishing fiction by leading authors alongside contributions by celebrated contemporary artists.” The series is said to be “conceived by the author Emma Cline” and features several under 100-page slim books.

Similarly, the popular independent bookstore, McNally Jackson, came up with their McNally Editions last year, a paperback series that’s dedicated to exclusive hidden gems. The series features some of the best slim books for readers to enjoy.

Also, the independent book company, New Directions Publishing, came up with their Storybooks collection featuring interesting slim volumes with the best stories. All this certainly gives an indication of an increased preference for slim books among readers.

What are your thoughts on this rising trend? Do you agree with Kyono and his colleagues? Will 2023 be the year of slim books? Let us know in the comments.