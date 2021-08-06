South Korean hospital offering free eBook rental service

Reading eBooks can be a nice way to while away some time, be it at the bus stop or at the hospital. The Chonbuk National University Hospital in South Korea is actually upholding the latter scenario with its own eBook rental system, the Domin reported. This way, visitors will have something to read while they are awaiting some service.
The automatic eBook lending service lets visitors borrow any of the eBook titles available for lending. Each user will be able to borrow eBooks for a period of 14 days even though the service is completely free of any charges. For using the service, users will have to download an app on a compatible device, be it a smartphone or a tablet.
The next step will be to scan the QR code for the eBook title that they wish to borrow. The QR code appears on the kiosk’s display, with the entire process of borrowing an eBook requiring minimum physical interaction with the kiosk. This can be a boon given the pandemic situation that the world continues to battle with.
With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.