Storytel launches service in France and forges partnership with major publishers

Storytel announced it has entered into a partnership with leading French publishers such as Hachette Livre, Madrigall, Editis and Actes Sud, the company revealed in a press release. This will allow Storytel to have a better presence in the audiobook segment besides tapping into the French-language audiobook market as well. As it is, Storytel happens to be one of the largest e-book and audiobook subscription service providers in the world and is all set to launch its service in France from September 27, 2022.

Storytel’s partnership with the major publishing houses in France will ensure its subscribers will have access to more than 7,000 French titles along with more than 290,000 titles in other popular languages such as English and Arabic. Storytel boasts of more than two million subscribers the world over who have access to the over one million titles in more than 30 languages the company currently hosts.

Speaking of the development, Helena Gustafsson, Chief Content Strategy Officer at Storytel said, “French influence and innovation have shaped global culture and literature in many prolific ways. Now, French readers are embracing new digital formats such as audiobooks more than ever before. I am thrilled that we have secured partnerships with some of the best publishing houses with reach and respect beyond French borders. Together, we will offer a unique and immersive proposition to French book lovers.”

Constance Parpoil, Storytel’s new editorial lead for the European region with extensive experience in audio and publishing said their French service will have on offer a wide selection of titles, which range from classics to Nordic Noir along with the latest bestsellers as well. She is going to be in charge of developing the French catalog besides also nurturing other publishing partnerships in the region as well.

“Our focus in France will be local, reflecting the diversity of the country and of French-speaking communities worldwide. Storytel Originals, exclusive titles created for audio first, will also be a unique part of our portfolio. I cannot wait to make this amazing selection available to our Francophone audiences,” says Constance Parpoil.