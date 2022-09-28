Amazon discounts Kindle prices ahead of its Sept. 28 event

Amazon is all set to launch new devices at its September 28 event which is just hours from now. Meanwhile, the retail giant has announced a price cut for the Kindle line of e-readers in the UK. As things stand at the moment, the base Kindle Paperwhite with ads and 8 GB storage is now selling for £94.99, down from the £129.99 that it otherwise sells for. Similarly, there is a discount available for the new 16 GB model of the Paperwhite as well, which is now priced at £114.99, down from its usual price tag of £149.99.

The Kindle Paperwhite has for long being among the best e-readers the industry has ever had and the new 10th gen model takes things to a new high. The all-new Paperwhite comes with a bigger 6.8-inch 300 PPI display with integrated backlight and a battery that is claimed to last around 10 weeks. It has a faster refresh rate and page turn speed has also improved significantly. Above all, it is waterproof too.

Coming to the Kindle Oasis, the 8 GB Wi-Fi-only model is now selling for £179.99, which is 22 percent less than the usual price. The 32 GB version of the same is now priced at £209.99, which again is 19 percent less than the normal price. Similarly, there is a 16 percent discount available on the 32 GB Oasis model with cellular connectivity so it is now selling for £269.99. The same in Gold color option is getting a higher 19 percent discount that has led to its price coming down to £209.99.

So, for those who might have been waiting to buy a new e-reader at reduced prices, now is the time. This, unless you don’t mind ending up with devices slightly older. As it is, Amazon is touted to launch new devices at its September 28 event which might include a new Oasis as well. But then, that’s pure speculation at the moment.