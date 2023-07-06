Summer is Here! Here’s How to Make Your Kids Read Books

Kids can’t seem to get enough of their summer breaks. It’s the time of the year when they can relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the schools. While initially, that’s a fun way to spend summers; kids must also utilize the period to boost their skills and do something productive like reading. As it’s a fun yet dynamic activity, they can benefit from it.

Here are some efficient ways to encourage your kids to read books:

Select Genres of Their Interest

Start by suggesting books that belong to the genres of their interest. This is an integral part of the process because it evokes motivation among kids, who are likely to stay consistent with it. The literary world has endless genres to choose from. Discuss the authors, genres, and themes with your kids to find the ones that fit their interests. Also, let them choose the book that they want to read.

Summer Reading Programs

Summer reading programs are a great way to boost your kid’s reading skills and evoke their interest in reading. You can suggest some good summer reading programs to your kids especially the ones that offer incentives (in the form of free books or giveaways) to maintain their regularity with the activity. Make sure to check your local libraries to find out more about summer reading programs.

Motivate Kids to Indulge in Activities that Require Reading

Instead of traditional reading, you can indulge in different games/activities with your kids that promote reading. For example, you can play decoding games, scrabble, partner reading, keyword bingo, or crossword puzzles. You can also act out the book story with your kids or start an interactive reading challenge.

Read Together

Try reading books together with your kids aloud to evoke motivation and stimulate their imagination. Besides the benefits, it’s also a great way for both the parents and children to spend their time together.

Other Tips:

Keep a loose schedule for kids to offer adequate reading time.

Encourage them to go outside and read.

Ask them to watch the movie version of the book.

Ask them to listen to audiobooks.

Don’t force your kids into reading. It’s a gradual process, and that’s why it’s suggested to let them adapt the activity at their own pace.

Try out the above tips to encourage summer reading for your kids, and it might work well.

