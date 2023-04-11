Sustainable Paths: IETM eBook Aimed to Help Fight Artist Poverty

People dedicate their lives to their careers to support themselves. But this is not the case for performers and other artists.

A street performer gives pedestrians good entertainment day and night and then sleeps under the toll bridge to shield himself against bad weather. A passionate painter throws his work into the bonfire to stay warm. We’ve seen many versions of such cases in movies and on TV shows. Although these are often exaggerated, there is, unfortunately, a harsh amount of truth.

Whether you’re making your living in the arts or encountering the art world as an audience, we’re all familiar with the struggles of poor, starving artists in the real world. Many artists worldwide face problems of labor and exploitation. People hire them for a project, and artists pour their hearts and soul into the work. But what they receive in exchange is a pittance. This often happens in unhealthy, unsustainable, unsafe, or quite possibly even legal conditions.

The International Network for Contemporary Performing Arts (IETM) has released an ebook highlighting the link between art and poverty. The book also proposes sustainable development solutions to promote fairness in the performing arts sector. This book is the first part of the outcomes of their three-year initiative to address artist poverty.

Insights into the Situation of Artists

The main reason behind this exploitation is that people who have to compensate artists monetarily don’t see art as real labor. Another reason could be the project-based mindset that views art as a project and fails to recognize the hard work and struggle behind the achievement.

According to the Dutch economist and artist Hans Abbing, many emerging bohemian artists believe that they won’t be compensated well for their work. So, they plan to live with less or compromise their art with a more practical second profession. In light of these truths, how could we make a sustainable full-time career in the arts?

The twenty-odd page book of the IETM eBook may or may not answer this question. But, authored by three performing arts scholars – Bojana Kunst, Katja Praznik, and Hans Abbing – the online publication is sure to help artists start addressing their challenges. In this ebook, the scholarly trio lays the foundation for solving current problems in the art world. These solutions are focused on helping develop a better future, from policy goals to individual practices. Their answers cover the most relevant topics, from artistic labor unions to an infrastructure emphasizing relationships over productivity.

As Delphine Hesters says:

To strengthen the position of artists, we have to join forces with allies aiming for a more fair, diverse and green world.

IETM eBook is the place to start.