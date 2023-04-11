iReader to launch new ‘extremely thin and light’ e-reader on April 21

It has just been days since iReader launched the new Ocean 3 e-reader though the company seems to have more up its sleeves. iReader announced they have a new product launch event lined up on April 21 where it plans to launch a new ‘extremely thin and light’ e-reader. That’s the only quality that the company is willing to share about the upcoming e-reader at the moment.

The Ocean 3 that the company launched towards the middle of last month comes with a 7-inch 30PPI E Ink Carta 1200 display. The e-reader sports an Oasis-style disproportionate design where there is a thicker right spine while the rest of the body is just 4mm in thickness. Also, at 175 grams, it is also among the lightest out there. Now, the company claiming its upcoming e-reader is going to be even thinner and lighter makes one wonder if it is going to be thinner than the 4 mm mark. It is going to be really amazing if it indeed comes to that.

No wonder we are extremely excited about the upcoming e-reader and have our fingers crossed as to what is coming our way. Stay tuned!