TEBEBA Launches their Books App

Image credit: Linkedin

Well-known Nigerian book publisher, TEBEBA, has launched their app for both Android and iOS users. The award-winning writing and publishing firm, founded by Emmanuel Olatunji (writer and publisher), is set to boost its mission with new initiatives.

Earlier, the firm has been quite popular for its consistency, commitment, and excellence. Now with its app versions in the market, people can expect more transparency in their services. This certainly came off as great news for Africa, as the “app is the first of its kind” on the continent. The app version of TEBEBA will help readers to access the best authors around the world.

According to a statement, TEBEBA claims to have the “latest bestsellers or hidden gems” for all readers. It’s a “powerful tool” that helps readers to “streamline their writing and publishing processes.” It also highlighted the incredible user interface of the app, calling it intuitive and navigable.

Furthermore, TEBEBA seems to focus more on quality. The statement read, “The company is committed to helping writers and publishers create the best possible content, and the app is designed with this goal in mind.” It also has considerable access to audiobooks and editors, making it ideal for readers who want to “improve the quality of their writing.”

“TEBEBA’s commitment to customer service is unparalleled in the writing and publishing industry. This level of customer service is a testament to TEBEBA’s commitment to its users and their satisfaction.” the statement added.

It has received incredible reviews from users/experts for its efficient features, good quality, usability, and overall customer service. The statement ended as “Congratulations to TEBEBA on this exciting milestone. TEBEBA Books is the ultimate destination for great African ebooks and audiobooks, available on both Google Play and iOS.”

Have you tried the TEBEBA app yet? If not, download/install it from your device’s App Store and check it out.