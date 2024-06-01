Teen Defies Censorship: hands over a copy of Handmaid’s Tale at Grad

At the recent graduation ceremony of the Idaho Fine Arts Academy, Annabelle Jenkins, a graduate, took a stand against book censorship in a striking manner. Jenkins handed the West Ada School District superintendent, Derek Bub, a copy of the graphic novel adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s iconic 1985 novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” This act was a response to the removal of the book from the school district’s libraries in December 2023.

The decision to remove “The Handmaid’s Tale” graphic novel, along with nine other books like “Water for Elephants” by Sarah Gruen and “A Stolen Life” by Jaycee Dugar, was made by the school district administration. They cited concerns over the graphic imagery in the novel, deeming it unsuitable for the student population.

Jenkins, in a TikTok video that has garnered over 24 million views, is seen shaking hands with faculty on stage during the ceremony. When she reaches Superintendent Bub, instead of a customary handshake, she offers him the controversial book. Despite his refusal to accept it, Jenkins places the book at his feet before exiting the stage.

Her decision to protest was fueled by her encounter with a teacher’s disagreement with a school librarian over the book. Jenkins expressed frustration that the teacher hadn’t read the book before objecting to it.

In an interview with KTVB 7, “I don’t like to be the center of attention or do things just to, like, get a reaction. So when I do things, I want it to be very purposeful. I want people to know that this is something deeply, deeply important to me. My goal was never to be disruptive or mess up the ceremony. And I really don’t believe that I did. I mean, at the end of the day, I think that that was my time on stage and that was my moment and that was something that was important to me to do.”

However, the school district representative Niki Scheppers lamented that Jenkins’ protest overshadowed the celebratory nature of the event. “While we respect the right to voice concerns, it is important to maintain the focus on the achievements and hard work of our students during such significant milestones.”

Despite her reluctance to be in the spotlight, Jenkins, who intends to pursue English studies and a master’s degree in library science, felt compelled to address the issue of censorship. She emphasized that her actions were driven by a deep sense of purpose and importance rather than a desire to disrupt the ceremony. Jenkins had previously voiced her concerns along with other students earlier in the school year, aiming to uphold the freedom to access diverse literature.

Book censorship has become increasingly prevalent nationwide, as evidenced by the 4,240reported instances of banning across 23 states and 53 public school districts in the latter half of 2023, as documented by Unite Against Book Bans.

Published in 1985, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, is a dystopian novel set in a near-future New England within the patriarchal, totalitarian theonomic state named the Republic of Gilead. This award winning book has sold millions of copies and was turned into a highly rated TV series, which is 5 seasons into its current run.