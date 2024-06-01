Pantone Moan 6 e-Reader Now Available to Buy Online

The Moan Pantone 6 e-reader is now available to buy, just a couple of weeks after it was first announced. It is currently available to order for 999 yuan (140 USD) via JingDong.

That makes for quite an affordable price point for an e-reader sporting a 6-inch Kaleido 3-color e-paper display. Moan also stated the e-reader comes with the Motan MRD display tuning technology which ensures better color intensity while allowing custom color adjustment. It also supports faster refreshes while reducing instances of afterimage lingering on the display, both being among the biggest cons with E Ink displays.

Among the other highlights of the Pantone 6 display is the use of a High alumina silicon glass cover. This, Moan said offers superior scratch resistance while having anti-interference quality as well. This reduces glare as well so that staring for long at the display will have almost zero negative effect on the eyes. The display otherwise comes with 32-level brightness control features with warm and cool temperature control settings.

Keeping the lights on is an 1800 mAh battery which the company said will allow for a standby time of 30 days on a single full charge. Making up the core of the e-reader is the RK3566 processor which is coupled with 4 GB of memory along with 64 GB of ROM. It runs Android and allows for the installation of third-party apps. The e-reader measures 7.25 mm in thickness and weighs just 152 grams.