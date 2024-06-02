Amazon Kindle Cloud Download Service will stop on June 30 2024

On June 30, 2023, Amazon announced the closure of the Kindle e-book store in China. Almost a year later, we stand at the threshold of another deadline, June 30, 2024, when the Amazon cloud download services will cease operations in China. Put another way, June 30 is going to be the last till when users will be able to download books to their Kindle devices from the cloud. It will also be the last that Amazon customer services can be availed of before they shut shop completely.

It’s of utmost importance for users to download all the e-books and other content that they have already purchased to their Kindle or other supported devices such as a smartphone or computer. This will ensure that they can continue to access their content even after the services cease. Remember to stay logged in to your Amazon account to maintain access to your downloaded content. All Kindle devices will continue to function as usual even after the deadline, allowing you to read your downloaded content without any hassle.

The same applies to the Kindle app, which will remain functional even past the June 30 deadline. You can read your books or other content using the Kindle app, though the app will no longer be available for download. However, whether Amazon will continue supporting the app and provide timely updates is unclear.

The Kindle Unlimited service won’t be available beyond June 30. That said, members whose accounts are slated to last beyond that date will have their unexpired portion refunded. The Kindle account, however, will remain active, and users are recommended to keep themselves logged in to continue availing their content. Once they log out, all of their content will be lost. The Send-to-Kindle feature too will work as usual till the June 30 deadline.