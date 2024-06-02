Kobo Libra 2 e-reader is discontinued

Kobo has discontinued the Libra 2 e-reader. While this device is no longer listed on the main Kobo website in all markets, it is still available on third-party retailers. For instance, Chapters Indigo in Canada is currently offering a $20.00 discount. There might also be units available in other countries. However, it’s important to note that once the existing stock is sold out, no more new e-readers will be produced.

The Kobo Libra 2 came out in 2021 and is very outdated. The Libra 2 features a 7-inch E INK Carta 1200 display with a resolution of 1264×1680 with 300 PPI. This was one of the first e-readers to use the new display tech. Underneath the hood is a 1 GHZ single-core processor, 512MB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It has a USB-C to charge the device and a respectable 1,500 mAh battery. You can connect to the Kobo Bookstore and Overdrive and access Pocket via WIFI. It has Bluetooth 5.1, which allows you to connect headphones to listen to audiobooks purchased from Kobo.

I liked the Libra series of e-readers’ physical page-turn buttons. Why was the Libra 2 discontinued? It was primarily due to the Kobo Libra Colour which just came out. It has better specs; you can read books, manga, and magazines and visit full-colour websites.

The Kobo Nia is likely another unit that appears to be discontinued. It is no longer listed on the Kobo website in Canada but is on the US version.

