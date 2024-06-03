Introducing Offone – the No-Frills E Ink Anti-Smartphone

Here is a phone that is designed to offer only the basic facilities that you’d expect out of a phone which is unlike smartphones that can be overwhelmingly intrusive at times. Plus, Offone, as the phone is named comes with an E Ink display that makes it extremely eye-friendly. The phone is the handiwork of Marko Lazic who is an architect by profession but seems to be equally passionate about technology.

As the website DesignBoom stated, Offone adopts a simplistic approach whether it is about the design or its working principle. The phone is 3D printed and is small and thin enough to fit into the palms of your hands easily. Marko however is yet to reveal the size of the E Ink display but the images of the phone that he shared shows it is extremely handy and can be fitted into the pocket or wallet easily.

Apart from its small size, the other aspect of Offone that catches the attention right away is its no-frills design. There is the usual earpiece and the mic at the top and bottom, stuff that you’d find on any phone device. However, while the top and bottom bezels are easily among the thickest seen on any phone in recent times, the side bezels are again the thinnest that you have perhaps ever seen on any E Ink phone so far.

The demo phone that Marko Lazic has revealed is done up in pure white which gels well with the white of the monochrome E Ink display. In fact, the black icons against the white background are extremely appealing to the eyes. Of course, there aren’t many icons out there given the avowed design philosophy at work behind the Offone phone which is designed to declutter our lives and not inundate us with almost a constant stream of notifications.

It is not known though what platform the Offone is based on though it comes with apps that are easily identifiable about its intended role. There is just the phone, messaging, Uber, and the mapping applicable Waze that seems to be available with the Offone right away. There is no camera onboard too to go by its minimalist theme.

As for its target audience, Marko Lazic believes the phone is going to be a hit with elderly people who’d prefer something simple and basic. It is not known what the Offone is going to cost or when it can be expected to go on sale. It might be worth mentioning it was way back in 2016 that the Offone had first arrived on the scene. Meanwhile, a few other E Ink phones we have come across in recent times include the Minimal Phone and the A Phone A Friend.