Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Now Selling For its Lowest Price in the UK

If you have been looking for a tablet device for your kids, now is the time. Amazon is offering the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for just £79.99, which is the lowest it has ever been. The tablet also comes with heavy cladding to ensure they are able to survive some rough handling as well, as can be expected to some extent at least from its targeted clientele.

In any case, Amazon is also providing a two-year worry-free replacement warranty. In the unfortunate scenario of the tablet breaking or suffering some damage within two years from the date of purchase, Amazon is going to replace the same with another unit. The tablet otherwise boasts of strengthened aluminosilicate glass for the display making it resistant to scratches and shocks.

With a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, your kid will have access to a rich and varied collection of content. Those include e-books, audiobooks, games, videos, and apps. Those can be educational as well as fun content for entertainment. The best part here is that all of the content in any form is ad-free, which means zero distraction for the kids.

There are enough parental controls built-in as well to ensure complete peace of mind for the parents as they let their ward do their bit on the tablet. There is the parent dashboard that allows for a centralized control over almost every aspect of the tablet, which includes the ability to filter content the kids have access to based on their age.

You can also set goals for them by setting time limits within which the kids are supposed to complete a given task. All in-app purchases with the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet will have to be done with explicit consent from the parents as all of such requests are routed through the parental control dashboard.

The 2022 build Fire HD 8 Kids tablet otherwise comes with an 8-inch HD display along with 32 GB of native storage, which is expandable to 1 TB via external memory cards. There is 2 GB of memory onboard along with a hexa-core CPU. Battery lasts 13 hours before it needs to be replenished.