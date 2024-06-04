New Asus Laptop Comes With a Color E Ink Display on the Lid

Asus is showing off a laptop concept at Computex 2024 that has a color E Ink display on the lid. This isn’t a new concept given that Lenovo has been offering something similar for some time already. More recently, they launched the ThinkBook Plus Gen 4 which comes with a display having an OLED panel on one side and a monochrome E Ink on the other. This perhaps is the first time Asus has come up with something similar but has scored another first in the process, offering a color e-paper display on the laptop lid.

This is not much else that in known about the Asus laptop concept at the moment. In fact, there isn’t even a surety that such a laptop concept will make it to the real world at all. Nonetheless, as PCGamer pointed out, it is really cool to have a secondary display on the laptop lid, and that too a color e-paper display. You can control what image to show on the display via an app. The good thing with the e-paper display is that they draw power only when the image changes, which makes them inherently power efficient.

However, while it is nice to have an external e-paper display on your laptop, the benefits are perhaps aesthetic at best. Rather, it can be more disadvantageous as the e-paper display is prone to getting damaged easily. That is unless Asus has some mechanism to protect the external display as well, which gain can make things cumbersome and add to the weight overall. At the end of the day, it perhaps is better to have a conventional laptop than to have something more funky but one that you have to take extra care of every step of the way.