The first book in a new Dragonlance trilogy comes out in August

Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman are revisiting the land of Krynn. The duo are going to be releasing a new book called Dragonlance: Dragons of Deceit, and will be released as a hardcover and ebook on August 9, 2022. This new title will be apart of a new three book trilogy, and things are getting exciting because this is the first new book that Weis and Hickman wrote, in this setting, for almost 20 years.

Krynn was a fictional land that features many popular characters, such as Tanis Half-elven, the twins Raistlin and Caramon, Flint Fireforce and many more. The first trilogy was the War of the Lance, which first introduced the world and all of the characters. Many people in the 1980’s and 90’s grew up with these books and they remain cult favorites, even today.

Del Rey has just revealed the cover for Dragons of Deceit. The novel will introduce new protagonist Destina Rosenthorn, who thinks that a great destiny awaits her. After the death of her father during the War of the Lance leaves her without the family estate and castle, Destina conspires to go back in time and undo his death. One such person she’ll go to for help will be Tasslehoff Burrfoot, the Kender Rogue who first appeared in 1984’s “A Stone’s Throw Away,” and has an item that’ll help her go back to the past.

