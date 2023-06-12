The Rising Trend of Book Banning in the USA

Books are our best companions. Not only does it help to boost knowledge and sculpt dispositions, but it also encourages us to escape reality and dive into a new world. However, there has been a rising trend in school book bans lately, especially in the USA. As per a report by PEN America, there were 2,532 instances of individual book bans from July 2021 to June 2022. Out of these books, about 1,648 of them were unique titles. Even more daunting is how the bans of these 1,648 titles ravaged the work of nearly 1,553 people involved in its creation.

As for the 2022-2023 school year, about 1477 instances of individual books were banned, including 874 unique titles. The states most affected by the “ban wave” were Missouri, Florida, Utah, South Carolina, and Texas. Amidst this, Illinois set a precedent by becoming the first state to ban book bans.

Book Bans or Anti for Communities?

The books being challenged or banned in the US are related to specific communities. “Most books that people object to are by or about LGBTQ+ individuals or people of colour,” said Lessa Kanani’opua Pelayo-Lozada (the president of the American Library Association) to BBC Culture. “Ultimately, attempts to ban books are attempts to silence authors who have summoned immense courage in telling their stories,” she adds.

In the 2022-2023 school year, about 26% of books were related to LGBTQ+. Meanwhile, 30% of book bans featured people of colour, race, and racism.

Spreading like Fire!

Even more alarming is how these book bans aren’t limited to specific locations. It’s spreading all over the country. Deborah Caldwell-Stone (the director of the American Library Association’s/ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom) mentioned how it has “become a national phenomenon.”

Here are the names of some of the books that were banned in the US:

Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe.

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Crank by Ellen Hopkins

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez

There have been several comments on the book bans that have been happening lately. While some consider it a good measure for their kids, others find it illiberal and heartbreaking. What are your thoughts on this?

