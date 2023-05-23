TikTok announces plans to launch book awards

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is set to launch its own book awards exclusively for the UK and Ireland. The aim of these awards is to honor and recognize outstanding books, authors, content, and creators within the BookTok community, as reported by The Bookseller.

The awards will encompass nine distinct categories, including Best Book of the Year, BookTok Author of the Year, BookTok Creator of the Year, Best Indie Bookshop, and Best Book Cover. Users of the TikTok app will have the opportunity to participate in the awards by casting their votes through an in-app voting system. The longlists for each category will be based on BookTok data and contributions from publishers.

James Stafford, the General Manager of Operations and Marketing for TikTok UK and Nordics, expressed that the TikTok Book Awards will not only celebrate the “best new books” but also highlight the unabashed passion for reading that is shared on the platform. This includes recognizing content creators as well as appreciating the timeless classics that are rediscovered through TikTok.

The awards are scheduled to commence in July, with the winners being unveiled in August. This initiative by TikTok reflects its commitment to fostering a vibrant literary community and amplifying the impact of books in the digital age.

The BookTok community has become an unmistakable and beloved presence within TikTok, capturing the attention of millions of users and leaving an indelible mark on the literary landscape. From influencing book sales to inspiring on-screen adaptations, BookTok, and its creators have wielded significant influence, breathing new life into the publishing world.

Recognizing the immense power and potential of this community, TikTok is expanding its engagement in exciting ways. It had earlier launched the TikTok Book Club in July 2022, providing a dedicated space for book lovers to connect and share their reading experiences. Building upon this success, TikTok partnered with Penguin Random House, further amplifying the reach and impact of BookTok. The launch of the TikTok Book Awards can well be seen as the extension of such an endeavor.