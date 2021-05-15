Toronto Library had 8 million eBook downloads in 2020

Canadians are known for their love for reading, and the same has led to the Toronto Public Library setting a new world record of 8 million digital downloads in 2020. That makes for a steep 32 percent jump in demand for eBooks and audiobooks in 2020. Of course, much of that has to do with the wide-ranging restrictions that remained in place for most of 2020 and forced people to spend more of their time indoors.

Also, the record 8 million downloads isn’t a one-off thing as this also marks the Toronto Public Library emerging as the largest consumer of digital content for the 8th year in a row, which too is a record of its own. With 100 branches, the TPL also makes for an extensive library network that is home to some choicest pieces of literary work.

However, with most of the branches remaining off bounds during the pandemic, members had no other option but to go online. The library also offers a digital access card to help those who aren’t members yet. The only provision being that the service is accessible to only valid residents of Toronto, who are needed to sign up for their cards to begin borrowing eBooks or audiobooks.

The good thing here is that the service is free. Members can also listen to music or watch movies as well, with the Kanopy streaming service providing for more than 30,000 documentaries and movies for free. Then there also are magazines or newspapers available as well along with other research material that the members can make good use of.

Apart from the wide-ranging online services, the library also offers curbside pickup just in case you need a physical item. In that case, members are required to go online and place a hold on the item they want. They are then able to pick up the same from the branch in a contactless manner.

On the whole, the Toronto Public Library has almost all your literary needs covered with its vast arsenal of content.