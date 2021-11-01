US ebook sales were down 16% in July 2021

In the United States, digital book sales have been fell in Spring and this trend continued in the past Summer. In July, 2021, ebook sales fell 16% month as compared to July of 2020 and generated $86.2 million. Meanwhile, digital audiobooks continue to soar. The format was up 5.5% for July, coming in at $61.8 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 17.6% coming in at $1.8 million.
Ebook revenues were down 2.8% as compared to the first seven months of 2020 for a total of $629.1 million. The digital audiobooks was up 16.4%, coming in at $440.3 million in revenue. Physical Audio was up 3.3% coming in at $12.5 million.
In terms of physical paper format revenues during the month of July, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were up 1.8%, coming in at $250.5 million; Paperbacks were up 30.0%, with $274.3 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 9.8% to $25.8 million; and Board Books were up 3.9%, with $17.6 million in revenue.
Year to date, Hardback revenues were up 21.5%, coming in at $1.75 billion; Paperbacks were up 18.3%, with $1.6 billion in revenue; Mass Market was up 8.3% to $143.1 million; and Board Books were up 9.0%, with $98.0 million in revenue.
