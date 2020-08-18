US ebook sales were up 39.0% in June 2020

Ebook revenues have been soaring since April, when most people were self-isolating and thousands of bookstores were closed. This trend continued in June when eBook revenues were up 39.0% for the month as compared to June 2019 for a total of $110.3 million. On a year-to-date basis, eBooks were up 12.7%, coming in at $544.5 million for the first six months of 2020. Notably, eBooks revenues in the Children’s and YA category saw a 132.5% jump during the month, coming in at $14.6 million. On a year-to-date basis eBooks revenues in the Children’s and YA category were up 62.4% for the first six months of the year, generating $61.6 million.

Digital audiobook sales increased by 6.2% compared to June of last year, reaching $54.1 million in revenue. On a year-to-date basis, audiobooks was up 14.1% as compared to the first half of 2019, with a total of $316.6 million for the year so far.

Trade sales were up 24.4% year-over-year, coming in at $700.3 million. Year-to-date (January-June 2020) Trade sales were $3.6 billion, an increase of 2.8%, as compared to the same period in 2019.

In terms of physical paper format revenues during the month of June, in the Trade (consumer publications) category, Hardback revenues jumped 35.2%, coming in at $227.6 million; Board Books were up 41.7%, with $12.1 million in revenue; and Paperbacks were up 22.9%, with $248.0 million in revenue. On a year-to-date basis, Hardback revenues were $1.2 billion, down 0.8%; Paperbacks were $1.2 billion, up 1.6%; and Mass Market was $108.9 million, a decline of 2.7% as compared to the first six months of 2019.



