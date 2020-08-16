Why E-Books Are So Popular In The United States

E-books are digital versions of paperback and hardback books. These electronic book versions date back to 1971 when the Project Gutenberg was launched. The founder, Michael S. Hart, thought his project could help different cultures, individuals, and organizations. Well, he was right. Today, nearly everyone has taken advantage of e-books for one reason or another. They have grown a high level of popularity over the last 49 years. And, there are no signs of them slowing down in the near future. Below, you will discover of list of e-book benefits.

Hands-Free

Most e-book programs are available for nearly every electronic device you can think of. These devices include the tablet, iPad, laptop, mobile phone, iPod, and Amazon Kindle Fire. Any device with an up-to-date Android or iOS operating system can support e-books.

One of the main reasons why e-books are so popular is they are hands-free. What exactly does hands-free mean? Well, it means performing a task without the help of your hands. In the case of the e-book, you can download it on your compatible mobile device and listen. Once the download is complete and the e-book is initiated, you will no longer need to utilize your hands for functionality.

Once the e-book begins, your hands will be free to do whatever you like.

Super-Convenient

E-books are very convenient, you can listen while you drive, work, play, and workout. Many people rely on e-books to keep their minds occupied while they perform grueling tasks like laundry, car and lawn maintenance, window-washing, and mopping. All of these take time, mental stability, and hard work, which is where e-book comes into play.

While you perform these difficult tasks, you can listen to an e-book. Let your mind wander away from the task at hand. Who knows, you may begin to enjoy these grueling tasks, thanks to the e-book.

Enhance Knowledge

Like the hardback and paperback book, an e-book is a great way to expand your knowledge of a specific subject. For example, a bird watcher utilizes e-books to expand his knowledge of bird watching. While it may be difficult to believe, there is at least one e-book for every topic, including composting, gardening, sewing, painting, mystery, gaming, cleaning, automotive, fitness, and health.

If there is a specific hobby you are interested in learning more about, you should definitely consider the e-book. This is one of the top resources for education. Whether you want to learn more about a casino online, online college courses, or online gaming, you will find an e-book to enhance your knowledge of one or all of these topics.

Reduces Anxiety

Today, people are faced with stress from all angles. Some people get a double whammy of stress from work and home. These are the individuals who need to most help. Living and working in stressful environments can take its toll on your mentality and physicality. At first, you may not know what is happening because the onset of symptoms appears gradually. The first symptom may be restlessness, which is a stress signal that most people tend to ignore. The second symptom may be difficulty falling asleep. Whatever the case may be, stress will take its toll on your mind, soul, and body.

How can full-time workers, parents, and average people make their stressors go away? Well, you can always start by giving your mind a break by listening to e-books. Several studies reveal that listening to e-books while you work can help decrease anxiety and stress. After trying this, you do not see an improvement in your mental state, you should consider e-book topics that are geared toward combating high levels of stress and anxiety.

Just listening to e-books while you clean your home, walk around the neighborhood, and cut the lawn will do a world of good for your mind, soul, and body.

Wrap up

Depending on the topic, e-books can help improve focus, offer an outlet for anger, improve visualization, calm the soul, encourage positive thinking, expand your knowledge, and improve mood. If you are experiencing high levels of stress, anxiety, trouble sleeping, lack of interest, poor focus, and fear of going out into the public, you could benefit from e-books. This is a hands-free activity that will allow you to take the mind places you never thought imaginable.

Markus lives in San Francisco, California and is the video game and audio expert on Good e-Reader! He has a huge interest in new e-readers and tablets, and gaming.