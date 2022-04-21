Readmoo Mooink 2 Plus is a 7.8 inch e-reader

Reedmoo is one of the largest digital bookstores in Taiwan and the company has just unveiled the MooInk Plus 2. This e-reader has a 7.8 inch display and physical page turn buttons, in addition to the touchscreen display. It will retail for NT$8,500 and is available as pre-order in a couple of days.

The Mooink Plus 2 features a 7.8 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1404×1872 with 300 PPI. Underneath the hood is a quad-core CPU and up to 64 GB storage space, and adds Bluetooth function, which can improve page turning speed. The computing performance is significantly improved. Although the battery capacity has been increased to 2,050 mAh , the weight is a paltry 260 grams, which is still light.



( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.