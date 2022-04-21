Chinese company YouriTaike launches 32-inch HD RLCD Android color monitor

The Reflective LCD or RLCD display segment is gaining prominence by the day and is even being considered as an alternative to E Ink display as well. Now, a Chinese company by the name YouriTaike has announced it is offering a 32-inch HD RLCD monitor to offer buyers. The monitor having model number ET315FHBMO-1 has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is pegged to last around 50k hours, which should be more than 7 years of usage if used for 18 hours a day. Those sure are respectable figures by any means.

Other highlights of the monitor include a 16:9 aspect ratio. The full-color display has an ultra-low power consumption figure as well and based on the Android platform. With no backlight source, it depends on ambient light for readability with the company claiming it to be strong sunlight readable. All of this makes the display fit for outdoor usage as well. Meanwhile, the ports that the monitor comes with include an HDMI slot, a network port, and a couple of USB interfaces.

Other advantages of the RLCD monitor include vivid colors along with high refresh rates while causing the least strain to the eyes. That has to do with the display being reflective in nature and hence, unlike the traditional LCD or OLED displays, there is no light being incident on your eyes. E Ink displays have typically been monochrome even though recent advances such as the Kaleido 3 offer exceptional colors compared to its past efforts. Still, it is nowhere close to what the RLCD is capable of. Plus, a low refresh rate happens to be another huge bane of E Ink displays.

Meanwhile, coming back to the RLCD panels, you will need a good light source to be able to make the most of it. Also, the display needs to be placed at just the right angle against the light source to be perfectly readable. Apart from this, the price can be another issue as the RLCD monitor from YouriTaike is priced quite steep at around $1500 to $2500. Get in touch with retailer Alibaba for the latest price applicable to your area.