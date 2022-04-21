Fresh Pixel Watch rumors gain steam, launch seems imminent

Rumors of a Pixel branded smartwatch have been there for perhaps as long as the Pixel brand itself. Google has been offering a dedicated smartwatch platform in the form of the Wear OS for years now but never actually came out with the hardware that can be considered the ideal depiction of what it thought a smartwatch running its software should be like. That said, things seem set for a change this year what with noted leakster Evan Blass revealing what is being considered the first unofficial render of a Pixel Watch. The watch codenamed Rohan has also been shared earlier by Front Page Tech.

As is evident from the images, the Pixel Watch features a circular display having a digital crown for controls. The presence of bezels seems negligible, which makes the smartwatch look all the more classy. A report on 91Mobiles also shed some light on the user interface that the watch might incorporate. What is hard to miss is the presence of a heart rate monitoring feature as well as a steps counter. Similarly, there also exists an icon that points to integration with Fitbit. That no doubt will help Google to tap into the latter’s extensive experience in fitness tracking and other health features.

Unfortunately, that is pretty much all that the latest report on Pixel Watch reveals at the moment. Other details such as the likely specification of the smartwatch are still a mystery. As it is, the absence of a suitable processor for smartwatches running Wear OS has always been a glaring lacuna that Google and Samsung are keen to address this time. As Ars Technica reported, there already are rumors of the Pixel Watch getting a Samsung chip this time. The Galaxy Watch 4 makes do with an advanced 5 nm SoC designed specifically for smartwatch and such devices. Qualcomm’s offering in this space happens to be the Wear 5100 which dates back to 2020. The chipmaker is reported to be working on a new 4 nm smartwatch processor but that could still be months in the making.

As such, it remains to be seen what processor the Pixel Watch will have at its core. Chances are that Google will reveal the smartwatch at its developer’s conference which is scheduled for May 11 and peg the actual launch several months down the line. Or it might feature a Samsung chip in which case the launch can happen sooner than expected. Meanwhile, there have also been reports of Google making necessary changes to its online store to accommodate the smartwatch. All of this does point to something really happening this time so that we might get to see a Pixel Watch in flesh for the first time ever. It is going to be interesting to see what comes next. Stay tuned.