iReader launches the Ocean 2 e-reader and Smart 3 e-note devices

As was being speculated, iReader has launched the Ocean 2 e-reader and the Smart 3 e-note device at a launch event held tonight. Both the devices come across as upgrades over their predecessors and offer updated specs and features.

Ocean 2 E-Reader

The Ocean 2 comes with a 7-inch E ink Carta 1200 display having a resolution of 300 ppi. It supports 16 levels of grayscale that has been tuned to simulate 256-level grayscale. The company said the new Ocean 2 offers 20 percent better response times along with 15 percent better contrast compared to its predecessor. There is also the 28-level DC warm and cold light adjustment setting that allows for the perfect reading experience in any lighting condition.

A 2 GHz dual-core processor powers the device which iReader said allows for 17 percent faster page-turning speeds. Onboard storage options include 32 GB and 64 GB of high-speed LPDDR4 memory. Keeping the lights on is an 1800 mAh battery which provides for 72 hours of reading time. For transferring content, the device supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The e-reader runs the Android operating system.

The biggest change though is the design which is completely new in that there isn’t the thick lower chin as on the previous model. Rather, there is the thick spine on the right which hosts two physical buttons for page up and down functionality. That said, the button can also be customized to function as a return and global refresh button as well. The bezels on the remaining three sides are quite thin, measuring just 5.8 mm, and make a stark contrast to the spine which, in comparison, is significantly thicker.

The e-reader sports a soft touch feel while the asymmetrical design – the spine is thicker than the rest of the body – allows for ease in one-handed operation. The Ocean 2 measures just 3.5 mm in thickness and tips the scales at 170 grams.

Coming to price, the Ocean 2 starts at 1299 yuan for the 32 GB model while the 64 GB version is priced at 1599 yuan. The e-reader is available in the Obsidian Black color option.

Smart 3 E-Note

The Smart 3 comes across as an e-note device and is an upgrade over the Smart 2 that the company introduced about a year ago. The Smart 3 comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink display having 227 ppi resolution and 16-level grayscale that is enhanced to simulate 256 level grayscale. Under the hood lies a 2 GHz quad-core processor coupled to 64 GB of LPDDR4X storage. The devices run the Android operating system.

Power comes from a 4000 mAh battery that its makers claim has a month long standby time and reading time that stretches several weeks. The Smart 3 is also accompanied by a charging-free electromagnetic pen having 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity along with support for REINK rearrangement engine version 3.0.

The design however remains basically the same, which includes a thickish left spine along with slimmer bezels on the remaining three sides. It measures 6.2 mm and weighs around 368 grams. The device supports the transfer of content to and from using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The Smart 3 starts at 2299 yuan for the 64 GB model, the price being inclusive of the stylus as well.