Wiley and Perlego agree to extend their partnership to allow students access to affordable e-books

Wiley and Perlego have announced the extension of their partnership, allowing students worldwide to access a vast array of digital books for higher education. The renewed partnership, which will continue until February 2027, builds upon their collaboration since 2019. Under this extended agreement, Perlego will offer students unrestricted access to a comprehensive collection of Wiley’s digital titles on its platform. The collection primarily focuses on textbooks but also includes trade and professional book titles from Wiley.

Matthew Mermagen, Wiley’s Vice President of Market Operations, expressed enthusiasm about the deal, emphasizing the affordable and flexible opportunities it provides for students to access “We are very excited about the opportunities this deal offers to provide students with an affordable and flexible way to access Wiley eBooks to support their learning needs,” said Matthew Mermagen, Wiley vice president of market operations. “The Perlego platform adds to the options for using digital titles, complementing our other efforts and channels to provide greater access to Wiley’s catalogue.”

By subscribing to Perlego, students gain unlimited access to over one million ebooks, including those from Wiley and other publishers. Perlego’s service is accessible in 175 countries worldwide.

Sue Hodgson, VP Content at Perlego, highlighted Wiley’s pivotal role in shaping Perlego’s innovative all-you-can-read offering. She expressed delight in growing their longstanding partnership with Wiley. “From early experimentation with digital subscription to testing our unlimited access model, Wiley has been an important partner in helping to shape Perlego’s innovative all-you-can-read offering,” said Sue Hodgson. “With today’s announcement, we are thrilled to grow our longstanding partnership with Wiley and offer students around the world unparalleled access to their leading catalogue in one simple platform. This partnership will help us reach new readers across North America, DACh and Australia and offer students a convenient alternative to piracy.

Perlego, meanwhile, is dedicated to making educational materials accessible and affordable for all learners. Often referred to as the “Netflix for textbooks,” Perlego operates as an online library that offers students an extensive collection of over one million educational titles from top publishers, all in one convenient space. Through an affordable membership model, Perlego enables university students from over 6,000 institutions across 175 countries to access valuable learning resources. By providing a cost-effective solution, Perlego also helps publishers reach a wider student audience and recover revenues that are often lost to piracy and the secondary market.