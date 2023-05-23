Amazon launches its biggest tablet yet, the Fire Max 11 for $230

Today, Amazon unveiled its largest tablet yet, the Fire Max 11, boasting an expansive 11-inch screen. Priced at $229.99, this device comes across as a more affordable option compared to its counterparts like the 10.9-inch iPad and the recently released Pixel tablet, both sporting a similar screen size. The display otherwise offers a 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and a unique 5:3 aspect ratio.

Amazon said the Fire Max 11’s aluminum frame design and toughened glass construction make it three times as durable as the 10.9-inch iPad. This launch of the new larger Amazon Fire variant marks a significant upgrade from Amazon’s previous largest tablet, the Fire HD 10. Under the hood, the Fire Max 11 features an octa-core MediaTek processor with 4 GB of RAM. Amazon touts a remarkable “14-hour battery life” without disclosing the specific battery size. The device comes with a standard 9W USB 2.0 charger, providing a full charge in approximately 4.2 hours. That said, users have the option to purchase a separate 15W charger, reducing the charging time to around 3.5 hours.

Equipped with an 8 MP camera on both the front and back, the Fire Max 11 enables seamless video calling. Additionally, users can connect wireless headphones via Bluetooth 5.3. Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support enhance the audio experience, especially for multimedia consumption. To further enhance productivity, Amazon offers a magnetic keyboard case that attaches to the device through pogo pins. Then there also is a stylus that is part of the accessories list. Purchasing both the tablet and accessories as a package will cost $329.99. This pricing strategy aims to cater to individuals seeking a device for work or family use without the need to invest in a higher-priced iPad.

In addition to Alexa integration for voice commands, the tablet features Show Mode, reminiscent of the Echo Show, allowing users to control compatible smart home devices. With the ability to create two adult and four kids’ profiles for family sharing, users can access Amazon Kids content and benefit from parental controls.

The Fire Max 11 is now available for pre-order, with shipments expected to begin next month. It comes in two storage options: 64 GB and 128 GB. As an added incentive, Amazon is offering buyers a three-month subscription to the Microsoft Office 365 Personal plan, granting access to popular applications like Excel and Word.