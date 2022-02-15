Windows 11 users can access 1,000 apps from the Amazon App Store

The next phase of Amazon App Store on Windows 11 is here! Starting today, a public preview of the Amazon App store is now available to all users that are located in the United States. Windows. There are over 1,000 apps are included, such as Audible, Kindle, Subway Surfers, Lords Mobile, Khan Academy Kids and many more, with additional apps being added over time. Both Amazon and Microsoft are working on feature improvements including graphics, input controls and form factor to make it easy for developers to bring their apps to Amazon App Store and port their apps to Windows devices.

To get started with the preview, open and update the Microsoft Store (click Get updates in Microsoft Store > Library). Then search for favorite titles or games. When users have picked an app, they can download and install the Amazon store, then they can select the app. All users can download and install apps, you do not need to register with the Windows Insiders Program.

I think its really good that Android apps are finally available on Windows devices. The Kindle app is most notable, because you can read ComiXology titles, since their website and online reader is shutting down in the next few days. You can also listen to audiobooks via Audible, which is nice for those who have a good speaker setup on their PC, instead of being relegated to headphones on a smartphone or tablet.

