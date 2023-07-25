You Can Now Access ePub File Format on Microsoft Edge Canary

Image credit: thewincentral

Initially released in 2007, ePub or Electronic Publication is an open e-book format that’s easily accessible on a range of devices, including e-readers, tablets, phones, etc. As users may not access pdf files in all e-readers (it may be due to the fact that they are only designed for big screens), ePub has a little edge, and that’s totally evident.

Lately, there’s news that Microsoft might have reintroduced ePub reader support in Microsoft Edge Canary. Back in 2019, Microsoft Edge stopped supporting e-books in ePub file extension, however, the format seems to be returning quietly. Users will be able to access the ePub format on 117.0.1980.0 or a later version.

How to Access ePub Format in Microsoft Edge Canary?

To access the ePub format on the ME Canary, users will have to make some changes. Make sure to close the browser before enabling the ePub support.

After that, follow the below step-by-step guide:

Go to Microsoft Edge and right-click on the same. Once the option appears, click on Properties.

After that, go to the Target field and scroll through the end of the content.

Add a space and then type (or copy/paste) the following: –enable-features=msEdgeEpubReaderEnabled

Click on the Apply option and then on OK. Your job is done. The ePub format is successfully enabled on ME Canary.

Have you tried accessing an ePub file in Canary? If yes, how was your experience? Also, which of the formats do you prefer the most? PDF or ePub?